BASEBALL

Jackson Kowar, seven-run inning power Omaha Storm Chasers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jackson Kowar pitched five strong innings, and the Omaha Storm Chasers used a seven-run sixth to build a cushion in a 10-6 victory over the Louisville Bats on Saturday night.

Kowar allowed one run on one hit, striking out three and walking three.

Brewer Hicklen got the Chasers started with an RBI double in the top of the first and Logan Porter hit an RBI single in the third.

Omaha led 2-1 entering the sixth when it got RBI singles from Nick Loftin, Drew Waters and Maikel Garcia before Hicklen hit a two-run homer for a 9-1 lead.

The Bats plated five runs in the seventh, but Josh Dye and Sam Freeman pitched 2.1 scoreless innings to finish off the win.

Omaha and Louisville finish their series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (55-60) ............ 101  007  001—10 10 0

At Louisville (48-68) .... 100  000  500— 6  7  1

W: Kowar, 4-8. L: Espinal, 0-1. 2B: O, Hicklen. HR: O, Hicklen. L, Santana.

