 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Jackson Kowar shines, but Mud Hens walk off for 5-4 win over Storm Chasers

  • Updated
  • 0

TOLEDO, Ohio — Omaha struck early, but the Toledo Mud Hens got back in the game with one big inning before walking off with a 5-4 victory over the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night.

After Drew Waters opened the game by walking on four pitches, the Chasers got back-to-back home runs from Maikel Garcia and Brent Rooker to take a 3-0 lead three batters in. But Omaha then went scoreless until the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, Jackson Kowar and two relievers shut out the Mud Hens for six innings. Kowar went four innings, striking out eight, giving up no hits and walking none. He allowed one base runner on a hit by pitch.

But Toledo took the lead with four runs in the seventh inning against Omaha reliever Gabe Speier. Jack Lopez and Dustin Garneau homered for the Mud Hens.

The Chasers tied the game in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk before the Mud Hens walked off on a Josh Lester single.

People are also reading…

Garcia had three hits for Omaha, which continues its series at Toledo with a game at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What every parent of high school athletes should know about keeping their kids safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert