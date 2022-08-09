Jackson Kowar shines, but Mud Hens walk off for 5-4 win over Storm Chasers

TOLEDO, Ohio — Omaha struck early, but the Toledo Mud Hens got back in the game with one big inning before walking off with a 5-4 victory over the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night.

After Drew Waters opened the game by walking on four pitches, the Chasers got back-to-back home runs from Maikel Garcia and Brent Rooker to take a 3-0 lead three batters in. But Omaha then went scoreless until the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, Jackson Kowar and two relievers shut out the Mud Hens for six innings. Kowar went four innings, striking out eight, giving up no hits and walking none. He allowed one base runner on a hit by pitch.

But Toledo took the lead with four runs in the seventh inning against Omaha reliever Gabe Speier. Jack Lopez and Dustin Garneau homered for the Mud Hens.

The Chasers tied the game in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk before the Mud Hens walked off on a Josh Lester single.

Garcia had three hits for Omaha, which continues its series at Toledo with a game at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.