Jackson Kowar strikes out nine as Omaha Storm Chasers snap five-game losing streak
BASEBALL

​Jackson Kowar struck out nine and allowed two hits in six scoreless innings as Omaha beat Columbus 3-0 Saturday night to snap their season-worst five-game losing streak.

Kowar allowed four baserunners, and Columbus only reached second base against him once, on Gabriel Arias' double in the fourth.

Nick Pratto belted his ninth homer of the year and later singled home another run for the Storm Chasers (50-43), who remained in third place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division, two games behind first-place St. Paul.

Kyle Isbel put the Storm Chasers ahead 1-0 when he singled home Ryan McBroom in the bottom of the second.

It was all the Chasers would need, as Kowar and two relievers combined to strike out 14 and allowed four hits.

The Chasers will wrap up their six-game series with the Clippers at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

