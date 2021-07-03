Jackson Kowar takes the loss as Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul hit a pair of homers off Omaha starter Jackson Kowar and held on for a 4-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday.

Brent Rooker hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the first, and Drew Maggi added a solo shot in the third off Kowar, who lost his second straight game since returning from a brief stint in the majors.

Kowar was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his first six starts for the Chasers (33-19), allowing only three runs in the month of May, before the Royals called him up. On Saturday, the Saints (25-27) scored four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings against Kowar. He has allowed seven runs in 8 2/3 innings since returning to Omaha.

The Chasers managed only two runs on six hits in seven innings against St. Paul starter Charlie Barnes. Gabriel Cancel drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third, and Ryan McBroom had an RBI groundout in the sixth.

The series will wrap up Sunday at 6:05 p.m.