 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Kowar takes the loss as Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Jackson Kowar takes the loss as Omaha Storm Chasers fall to St. Paul Saints

  • Updated
  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul hit a pair of homers off Omaha starter Jackson Kowar and held on for a 4-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Saturday.

Brent Rooker hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the first, and Drew Maggi added a solo shot in the third off Kowar, who lost his second straight game since returning from a brief stint in the majors.

Kowar was 5-0 with a 0.85 ERA in his first six starts for the Chasers (33-19), allowing only three runs in the month of May, before the Royals called him up. On Saturday, the Saints (25-27) scored four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings against Kowar. He has allowed seven runs in 8 2/3 innings since returning to Omaha.

The Chasers managed only two runs on six hits in seven innings against St. Paul starter Charlie Barnes. Gabriel Cancel drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third, and Ryan McBroom had an RBI groundout in the sixth.

The series will wrap up Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert