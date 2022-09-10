Jakson Reetz's three-run homer propels Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Indianapolis

Jakson Reetz hit a three-run home run to propel the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-6 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Indianapolis led 2-0 before Omaha tied it in the bottom of the second and then Reetz, the former Norris standout, capped a four-run third inning with his three-run homer to left.

Omaha stayed in front after that. Indianapolis pulled within 6-5 in the fifth, but the Chasers got a Freddy Fermin RBI in the fifth and Clay Dungan added a two-run triple in the sixth.

Dairon Blanco had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases as he has 39 steals on the season.

Omaha and Indianapolis finish their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.