 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Jakson Reetz's three-run homer propels Omaha Storm Chasers to win over Indianapolis

  • Updated
  • 0

Jakson Reetz hit a three-run home run to propel the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-6 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Indianapolis led 2-0 before Omaha tied it in the bottom of the second and then Reetz, the former Norris standout, capped a four-run third inning with his three-run homer to left.

Omaha stayed in front after that. Indianapolis pulled within 6-5 in the fifth, but the Chasers got a Freddy Fermin RBI in the fifth and Clay Dungan added a two-run triple in the sixth.

Dairon Blanco had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases as he has 39 steals on the season.

Omaha and Indianapolis finish their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Frost full press conference after loss to Georgia Southern.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert