Jason Lezak isn't swimming, but he's getting attention at the US Olympic Swim Trials

Whether he’s attending a meet just to watch or conducting a clinic, Lezak said the subject pops up.

“Not daily, but when I’m around at swimming events like this, there are going to be people who know about it,” Lezak said. “Because they just released that Peacock documentary, I think a lot of people saw that and they’ve been talking to me about it, so that’s great.

“It’s just something that’s been a part of me, and it will probably always be a part of me.”

Lezak made one final Olympics appearance at the 2012 London Games after finishing sixth at the 2012 trials in Omaha. He was part of the quartet that earned a silver medal in the 400 free relay.

When Lezak was asked if it was his body that made him decide it was time to call it a career, he was ready with the answer almost before the question was finished.

“That’s exactly what it was,” Lezak said. “My body had enough. It was really hard, actually, leading up to 2008 I was 32 and I was already adapting and learning how to train at that age. Then each year it just got harder and harder. I wasn’t able to do the things that I knew I needed to do to be successful.