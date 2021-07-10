Jim Furyk has four-stroke lead heading into final round of US Senior Open

If it’s not Jim Furyk joining the small list of U.S. Open champions who also win the U.S. Senior Open, it could be Retief Goosen.
But the only other two golfers who are fewer than six strokes behind Furyk after a stormy Saturday at Omaha Country Club are looking for their first major title on either the regular or senior tours.
Seven golfers — Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Hale Irwin, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Orville Moody — are on the list of U.S. Open/Senior Open doubles.
“I didn't know there was a small list, but it would be great to be on that list," Goosen said. “Jim Furyk also has a chance to be on that list, so we're both playing tomorrow for a little bit of pride.
“He's a solid player, Jim, as you know. He doesn't miss many fairways, and that's key around a U.S. Open course.”
Furyk took his first bogey since Thursday, but the 2003 U.S. Open champion became the first in the tournament to reach 8-under. He birdied the 18th at 8 p.m. for a third-round 66 and a 202 total.
Stephen Ames, the first-round co-leader, birdied three of his final five holes to overtake Goosen in second by shooting 68 for a 4-under 206.
Left-hander Steve Flesch, whose 64 matched Furyk from Friday for the low round of the tournament, shot up the board into fourth at 2-under 208.
Wes Short and Mike Weir, another lefty, shot 68s to join 69-shooters Kevin Sutherland and Fred Couples at 1-under 209. Fran Quinn, Gene Sauers, Peter Fowler, Jeff Maggert and Rod Pampling also had 69s in the pack at par 210 with Greg Kraft (70).
The severe thunderstorms that left much of Omaha without power Saturday morning caused major damage to the course and tournament structures, including the toppling of camera towers behind holes 8, 9, 17 and 18.
Eric McPherson, the club’s director of greens and grounds, assembled a crew that had the course playable.
“It was an amazing effort from Eric, his team and volunteers," said Patrick Duffy, the club’s co-general chairman of the tournament. “It was wonderful coordination, effort and leadership. They saved the day and set up the community for what should be an exciting Sunday finish.”
Club officials said McPherson was at the course by 1:30 a.m. surveying the damage. Workers and volunteers began showing up after 4:30 a.m. to begin cleanup.
The tee times that were moved up Friday night by the threat of Saturday storms were delayed three hours to a 10:15 a.m. start. Furyk, Ames and Miguel Angel Jimenez were putting on the sixth hole when play was suspended at 1:49 p.m. by another severe thunderstorm. It brought out the volunteer force, and their squeegees, to get the course ready for resumption of play at 4:44 p.m.
Furyk said he lost his rhythm with the delay, but he parred out the front nine only to bogey the par-4 10th. An up-and-down for par 4 on 12, he said, righted his round. He birdied three of the final six holes.
He was asked about owning a four-stroke lead.
“I haven't had that really a lot in my career, but I think the philosophy is not to really worry about what's going on around you, right?” Furyk said. “You have to go out there and play a good, solid round of golf. ... I can't do anything about what everyone else on the golf course is doing tomorrow. The only thing I can control is how I play.
“I expect soft conditions again. It's still a hard golf course, so it's not like guys are blazing scores, but I'll kind of get a feel for a game plan of how I think the golf course will play, look at the wind conditions tomorrow, which I think are supposed to pick up, but the golf course should still be soft.”
Ames, who’s won more recently (June in Des Moines) than Furyk (September), said he regained his putting stroke on the back nine.
“I've been looking for it for about a month now, and I figured out something there. We'll see if it's there tomorrow and go from there," he said. “We had to make putts to keep up with Jimmy. We just got some reference of being close, but I don't know. He's playing very well right now, so we'll see what happens.
“I hit some really quality putts coming down the end there, so that right there alone is going to make my dinner taste a lot better tonight.”
Goosen said he came here with low expectations.
“I was hitting it so bad the last few weeks, and I was trying everything," he said. “I just decided to stick with something, and as the week got on, I started hitting it better and better. My confidence is coming back a little.
“The key to these last two rounds, I'm hitting more fairways, and you can do something from the fairway. But you start missing these fairways now, with it being so wet and damp, you won't reach the greens.”
Flesch said he’s not had much experience being in the final groups.
“I haven't had much luck in U.S. Opens or U.S. Senior Opens for that matter," he said. "But it's fun to contend, and I really have nothing to lose, and that's kind of how I played today, so I imagine I'll kind of play the same way tomorrow and just enjoy it.”