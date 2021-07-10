Jim Furyk has four-stroke lead heading into final round of US Senior Open

Furyk said he lost his rhythm with the delay, but he parred out the front nine only to bogey the par-4 10th. An up-and-down for par 4 on 12, he said, righted his round. He birdied three of the final six holes.

He was asked about owning a four-stroke lead.

“I haven't had that really a lot in my career, but I think the philosophy is not to really worry about what's going on around you, right?” Furyk said. “You have to go out there and play a good, solid round of golf. ... I can't do anything about what everyone else on the golf course is doing tomorrow. The only thing I can control is how I play.

“I expect soft conditions again. It's still a hard golf course, so it's not like guys are blazing scores, but I'll kind of get a feel for a game plan of how I think the golf course will play, look at the wind conditions tomorrow, which I think are supposed to pick up, but the golf course should still be soft.”

Ames, who’s won more recently (June in Des Moines) than Furyk (September), said he regained his putting stroke on the back nine.