Jim Furyk holds off Retief Goosen to win US Senior Open

A birdie on 6 restored a two-stroke lead, and no one ever got closer.

On the 14th hole, Furyk eyed the leaderboard. Ahead by four, but he wasn’t comfortable.

“I just wanted to see who was making a run,” Furyk said. “It’s a difficult golf course, scoring today was going to be work with some of the pin placements to fire a low number, but there were a few guys. Rod Pampling got it going, Mike Weir had a great round, and honestly, I trying to keep an eye a little bit on Retief.”

So what happened to the contenders?

Ames, an adopted native son this week with Omaha’s Troy Martin his caddie, was the only one in the top 25 Sunday to go without a birdie. He, like Furyk, messed up the third hole with a double bogey and shot 75.

In the twosome ahead of them, Goosen shot 69. Steve Flesch, the lefthander, bogeyed 3 and 4 and dropped to 13th with a bogey-double bogey finish.

Former Masters champion Weir, the Canadian lefty, and Pampling, from Australia, had the day’s low rounds of 67.

Weir was the first to finish at 4-under with a birdie on 18. Pampling was a stroke back in fourth.