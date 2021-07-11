Jim Furyk holds off Retief Goosen to win US Senior Open

For a moment, actually 15 minutes, there was some Sunday suspense at the U.S. Senior Open.
Jim Furyk’s lead was down to two, from his bogey from the bunker at 15 and Retief Goosen’s birdie on 16.
Finally, after Kenny Perry’s drama-erasing 63 in 2013, a final round at Omaha Country Club might be settled on the 18th hole.
Think again. It was not to be, not after Furyk’s dartlike third shot on 16 left him an easy birdie and the restoration of a 3-stroke lead.
Goosen needed birdies on the last two holes or a Furyk hiccup or two. Neither happened.
The man with no three-putts all week, on greens that the likes of Bernhard Langer said had slopes akin to Augusta National, was in the winner’s circle.
“I didn't know that,’’ Furyk said. “It definitely helped, and it was a big deal today. I just had a real good feel for the speed of the greens, and I did starting early in the week.”
Furyk’s final-round 71 left him at 7-under 273 and with a three-stroke victory over Goosen and Mike Weir. He became the eighth golfer to win the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open.
Furyk started Sunday at 8-under with a four-stroke lead over Stephen Ames, but a double bogey from the bunker on 4 dropped him to 5-under and a stroke ahead of Goosen.
A birdie on 6 restored a two-stroke lead, and no one ever got closer.
On the 14th hole, Furyk eyed the leaderboard. Ahead by four, but he wasn’t comfortable.
“I just wanted to see who was making a run,” Furyk said. “It’s a difficult golf course, scoring today was going to be work with some of the pin placements to fire a low number, but there were a few guys. Rod Pampling got it going, Mike Weir had a great round, and honestly, I trying to keep an eye a little bit on Retief.”
So what happened to the contenders?
Ames, an adopted native son this week with Omaha’s Troy Martin his caddie, was the only one in the top 25 Sunday to go without a birdie. He, like Furyk, messed up the third hole with a double bogey and shot 75.
In the twosome ahead of them, Goosen shot 69. Steve Flesch, the lefthander, bogeyed 3 and 4 and dropped to 13th with a bogey-double bogey finish.
Former Masters champion Weir, the Canadian lefty, and Pampling, from Australia, had the day’s low rounds of 67.
Weir was the first to finish at 4-under with a birdie on 18. Pampling was a stroke back in fourth.
Fred Couples, with the largest gallery ahead of the leaders, bogeyed the first two par-3s before back-to-back birdies. His roller-coaster Sunday, including a double bogey on 10, left him with a 71 and in seventh place.
Furyk is the 10th Senior Open champion to win in his debut appearance. He turned 50 last year, but the Senior Open was among 10 USGA championships canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.