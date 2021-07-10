Jim Furyk still in the lead as US Senior Open resumes

After a late start and long rain delay, the third round of the U.S. Senior Open resumed late Saturday afternoon at Omaha Country Club.

With nine holes to play, second-round leader Jim Furyk was at 6-under and had a four-stroke lead over Steve Flesch, Rod Pampling, Greg Kraft and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Without further delays, the third round should be completed Saturday evening. Sunday’s start time has not been announced, but a 6:45 p.m. finish is desired.

Overnight severe storms that left extensive damage to trees and structures on the course caused a three-hour late start. At 1:49 p.m., with another severe storm on its way, play was stopped and the course evacuated.

Players were let back on the range about 4 p.m., and play resumed by 4:45 p.m.

