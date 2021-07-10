 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Furyk still in the lead as US Senior Open resumes
0 comments
top story
GOLF

Jim Furyk still in the lead as US Senior Open resumes

071121-owh-golf-LS14

A couple share an umbrella while leaving the third day of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Scenes from Friday at the U.S. Senior Open

After a late start and long rain delay, the third round of the U.S. Senior Open resumed late Saturday afternoon at Omaha Country Club.

With nine holes to play, second-round leader Jim Furyk was at 6-under and had a four-stroke lead over Steve Flesch, Rod Pampling, Greg Kraft and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Without further delays, the third round should be completed Saturday evening. Sunday’s start time has not been announced, but a 6:45 p.m. finish is desired.

Overnight severe storms that left extensive damage to trees and structures on the course caused a three-hour late start. At 1:49 p.m., with another severe storm on its way, play was stopped and the course evacuated.

Players were let back on the range about 4 p.m., and play resumed by 4:45 p.m.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert