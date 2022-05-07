Jimmy Govern hits walk-off grand slam as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Columbus

Jimmy Govern hit a walk-off grand slam, capping a six-run ninth inning as the Storm Chasers stormed back to stun Columbus 10-9 Saturday night at Werner Park.

With the Clippers leading 9-4, six straight Chasers reached base with one out. With the bases loaded, Gabriel Cancel and Dairon Blanco delivered RBI singles before Govern ended it with his grand slam to left field.

Cancel and Blanco also had RBI singles in the third inning when the Chasers took a 3-0 lead. But Columbus scored the next eight runs before Blanco's solo homer in the eighth. Columbus added one in the ninth before the Chasers rallied.

Blanco had four hits and four RBIs, while Cancel added three hits to raise his average to .333.

Omaha and Columbus play their series finale at 2 p.m. Sunday.