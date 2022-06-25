 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

John Scearce scores twice as Union Omaha defeats Tormenta FC

John Scearce scored two goals as Union Omaha held on for a 3-2 win at Tormenta FC on Saturday.​

The Owls (4-2-4) trailed 1-0 when Scearce scored off a rebound in the 23rd minute.

Scearce then gave Union Omaha the lead in the 55th minute when he used a stutter step to score on a penalty kick.

Joe Brito added a third goal in the 74th minute, which proved to be crucial as Tormenta (3-4-5) scored in stoppage time.

The Owls outshot Tormenta 16-7, with a 7-3 edge in shots on target.

Union Omaha will host Charlotte Independence on Friday at 7 p.m.

The last time Greenville Triumph SC traveled to Werner Park, the club left in disappointment. But Greenville avenged last year's USL League One championship game loss with a win over Union Omaha.

