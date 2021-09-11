JP Scearce's goal lifts Union Omaha to win over Toronto FC II

JP Scearce scored on a crossing pass from Damia Viader in the 71st minute to lift Union Omaha to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC II on Saturday night at Werner Park.​

The Owls led most of the first half as Devin Boyce scored in the sixth minute. Boyce collected a chip pass from Greg Hurst and then beat Toronto's keeper with a right-footed shot.

Toronto tied it eight minutes into the second half, but Union Omaha's game-winner came when Viader looped a long pass toward the far post and then Scearce to tap the ball past Toronto's keeper. Toronto finished with a 12-9 shot advantage.

Union Omaha now have 37 points, tied for the league lead with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Union Omaha next plays at North Texas SC on Sept. 19.