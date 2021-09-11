 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JP Scearce's goal lifts Union Omaha to win over Toronto FC II
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

JP Scearce's goal lifts Union Omaha to win over Toronto FC II

  • Updated
  • 0

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

JP Scearce scored on a crossing pass from Damia Viader in the 71st minute to lift Union Omaha to a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC II on Saturday night at Werner Park.​

The Owls led most of the first half as Devin Boyce scored in the sixth minute. Boyce collected a chip pass from Greg Hurst and then beat Toronto's keeper with a right-footed shot.

Toronto tied it eight minutes into the second half, but Union Omaha's game-winner came when Viader looped a long pass toward the far post and then Scearce to tap the ball past Toronto's keeper. Toronto finished with a 12-9 shot advantage.

Union Omaha now have 37 points, tied for the league lead with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Union Omaha next plays at North Texas SC on Sept. 19.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert