Junior Lancers in HS national hockey championships held in Omaha and Lincoln

The USA Hockey high school national championships will be held Thursday through Monday in Omaha and Lincoln.

There will be 32 boys teams and eight girls teams competing in the tournament. Games will be played at Ralston Arena, the Moylan Iceplex and Lincoln’s Breslow Hockey Center.

The Omaha Junior Lancers and the Dubuque (Iowa) Saints earned berths in the event after competing in the Midwest High School Hockey League.

Boys teams will be divided into two divisions of 16 teams. The teams with players attending the same high school are classified Division 1 and teams consisting of players from multiple schools are Division 2.

Round-robin play will be held Thursday through Saturday. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Sunday, with the top two finalists competing Monday in the championship.

This will be Omaha’s ninth appearance in the national tourney and its second time hosting the event. The Junior Lancers, who were 21-9-1 during the season, are coached by Nick Harrahill.

Omaha’s round-robin schedule:

Thursday (at Ralston Arena): vs. Osseo-Maple Grove (Minnesota) Saints, 4:15 p.m.