'Just an incredible feeling': Jake Mitchell qualifies for Olympics after 400 freestyle time trial

Those who stuck around the CHI Health Center Tuesday night helped Jake Mitchell reach his Olympic dream.

The University of Michigan sophomore finished second in Sunday’s 400-meter freestyle finals at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, but his time of 3:48.17 fell below the FINA A time standard to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

So the Carmel, Indiana native swam a 400 freestyle time trial Tuesday after the completion of the regularly scheduled Day 3 semifinals and finals. The crowd was told that Mitchell need to swim 3:46.78 or faster to earn that coveted second spot on Team USA’s men’s roster.

Anybody who finished between second and 10th place was eligible to swim, but only Mitchell entered and stepped to the blocks.

From the moment Mitchell arrived on deck until he touched the wall at the conclusion of his eighth lap, he was alone in the water but hardly alone in his quest for a roster spot. Those who stayed cheered as loud as they could and helped Mitchell finish in 3:45.86.

That time left Mitchell 0.92 seconds to spare and put him exactly one second behind event champion Kieran Smith of Florida. Smith won his second event of the meet Tuesday by taking control of the race at the halfway point and pulled away for a 1:45.29 to win the 200 freestyle.