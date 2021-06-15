'Just an incredible feeling': Jake Mitchell qualifies for Olympics after 400 freestyle time trial

Those who stuck around the CHI Health Center Tuesday night helped Jake Mitchell reach his Olympic dream.
The University of Michigan sophomore finished second in Sunday’s 400-meter freestyle finals at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, but his time of 3:48.17 fell below the FINA A time standard to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.
So the Carmel, Indiana native swam a 400 freestyle time trial Tuesday after the completion of the regularly scheduled Day 3 semifinals and finals. The crowd was told that Mitchell need to swim 3:46.78 or faster to earn that coveted second spot on Team USA’s men’s roster.
Anybody who finished between second and 10th place was eligible to swim, but only Mitchell entered and stepped to the blocks.
From the moment Mitchell arrived on deck until he touched the wall at the conclusion of his eighth lap, he was alone in the water but hardly alone in his quest for a roster spot. Those who stayed cheered as loud as they could and helped Mitchell finish in 3:45.86.
That time left Mitchell 0.92 seconds to spare and put him exactly one second behind event champion Kieran Smith of Florida. Smith won his second event of the meet Tuesday by taking control of the race at the halfway point and pulled away for a 1:45.29 to win the 200 freestyle.
“It’s just an incredible feeling,” Mitchell said. “Every 50 I could hear the announcer a little bit and knew “
Mitchell’s performance capped a day when two swimmers earned their second Olympic team berths and a 19-year-old from Lakeville, Minn., earned her first to clinch spots on the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics that begin July 24.
Townley Haas, Drew Kibler and Andrew Selisker also made the men’s team by finishing in the top four of the 200 free. The top four automatically qualify to fill the roster for the 800 freestyle relay in Tokyo. Fifth- and sixth-place finishers Zach Apple and Patrick Callan are expected to be named to the team later in the week as alternates.
Men’s 100 backstroke world record holder Ryan Murphy outdueled Ohio State junior Hunter Armstrong to win in 52.33. Armstrong posted the fourth-fastest time in the world this year finishing second in 52.48. Two-time Olympian and 2012 London Games gold medalist Matt Grevers finished sixth in 53.27.
Women’s 100 breaststroke world record holder Lilly King proved she’s still the fiercest competitor in the event with her nearly half-second victory over runner-up Lydia Jacoby. King went out in 30.34 and held off challenges from Jacoby and Annie Lazor to win in 1:04.79.
Jacoby caught Lazor in the second half of the race to earn the other Team USA berth to finish second in 1:05.28. Lazor held off Bethany Galat for third place in 1:05.60.
Both Murphy and King were Olympic champions in 2016. Regan Smith will take aim at her first Olympic title after winning the women’s 100 backstroke in 58.35. Smith was 0.48 seconds ahead of the rest of the field at 50 meters and out-raced Alabama’s Rhyan White and 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga for the victory.