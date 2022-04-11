Kansas City's top prospects set for their first appearance in Omaha this season

As 2021 Storm Chaser star Bobby Witt Jr. makes an immediate impact in Kansas City, other top prospects in the Royals organization will make their home debut this week.

Omaha open its home schedule at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when it begins a six-game series with Louisville.

The Chasers' top prospects are looking to warm up at Werner Park after the Chasers went 2-4 at Indianapolis.

Nick Pratto, who is the No. 3 prospect in the organization and No. 62 overall in baseball, is batting .167 (4 of 24). But his prestigious power has been on display.

Three of his four hits have been home runs. And in last Thursday's doubleheader, he drove in six runs. He showed his offensive potential in Triple-A last season, when he hit .259 with 21 homers, 15 doubles, 55 RBIs and drew 37 walks in 63 games. He also won a Gold Glove at first base.

Catcher MJ Melendez, the No. 2 prospect in the Royals organization, hit his first homer this season Sunday after he led the minors with 41 in 2021. He's off to a 3 of 19 (.158) start.

Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals' No. 5 prospect, is batting .190 (4 for 21).

Left-hander Austin Cox is scheduled to start Tuesday's game. The Kansas City's No. 19 prospect lost his season debut after allowing four earned runs and eight hits in four innings.

Brewer Hicklen, who hit 16 homers in Double-A last season, has been the Chasers' hottest batter. He's hitting .381 (8 of 21) during his first week at Triple-A. His five-game hitting streak was snapped Sunday.

Louisville went 1-5 during its first week of the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.