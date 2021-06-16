Katie Ledecky becomes first to earn Olympic berth in women's 1,500 freestyle

Six berths for the women’s team were up for grabs Wednesday night at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials, and two of those went to a swimmer who already had one.
Katie Ledecky led a parade of ladies in the 200-meter freestyle at the CHI Health Center as the top four qualified for the Tokyo Games to form the United States entry in the 800 freestyle relay.
Just over an hour — and one trip to the medal stand — later, Ledecky was back in the pool to become the first American female to earn a berth in the 1,500 freestyle. This is the first Olympiad in which that race will be contested, and it’s only fitting that the world record holder be the first to represent Team USA.
Ledecky and American record holder Allison Schmitt finished 1-2 in the 200 free to also earn swims in the individual event. Ledecky pulled away in the third lap and took the lead from Schmitt with a 29.18 in her third 50 to turn a deficit of 0.05 seconds into a 0.77-second lead heading into the final lap.
Following the race Schmitt received a big, long hug from Michael Phelps, who she trained with for years in Maryland, Michigan and Arizona.
Being the only swimmer to turn in a sub-30 second final 50 (29.85), Ledecky won in 1:55.11. Schmitt was second in 1:56.79 while Paige Madden (1:56.80) and Katie McLaughlin (1:57.16) finished third and fourth, respectively, to earn the other two relay berths.
A short turnaround didn’t affect Ledecky in the 1,500, as she won by more than 10 seconds and lowered her time from Wednesday’s prelims by more than three seconds to win in 15:40.50. Erica Sullivan shed nearly five seconds from her prelim time to finish second and likely earn a berth to the U.S. team later this week.
Alex Walsh of the University of Virginia and the Nashville Aquatic Club earned her first career Olympic berth with a narrow victory over Kate Douglass and Madisyn Cox in the finals of the 200 individual medley.
Walsh trailed 100 butterfly champion Torri Huske – who eventually finished fourth – after the first 100 meters with a breaststroke leg of 37.13 to take the lead that she would hang on to until the final stroke. Walsh nearly ran out of fuel on the freestyle leg, posting the slowest split of 32.45.
But it was enough to hang on for a 0.02-second victory over Douglass in 2:09.32. A blazing 31.04 freestyle leg by Douglas, who also swims for the Cavaliers, allowed her to move into second place at the end and edge Cox by 0.02 for second place and a likely Olympic team berth.
Zach Harting was the lone men’s qualifier Wednesday night when he became the first person other than Phelps to win the 200 butterfly since 2000. Harting took the lead from Luca Urlando after the first 50 and never again trailed to win in 1:55.06.