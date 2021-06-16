Katie Ledecky becomes first to earn Olympic berth in women's 1,500 freestyle

Six berths for the women’s team were up for grabs Wednesday night at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials, and two of those went to a swimmer who already had one.

Katie Ledecky led a parade of ladies in the 200-meter freestyle at the CHI Health Center as the top four qualified for the Tokyo Games to form the United States entry in the 800 freestyle relay.

Just over an hour — and one trip to the medal stand — later, Ledecky was back in the pool to become the first American female to earn a berth in the 1,500 freestyle. This is the first Olympiad in which that race will be contested, and it’s only fitting that the world record holder be the first to represent Team USA.

Ledecky and American record holder Allison Schmitt finished 1-2 in the 200 free to also earn swims in the individual event. Ledecky pulled away in the third lap and took the lead from Schmitt with a 29.18 in her third 50 to turn a deficit of 0.05 seconds into a 0.77-second lead heading into the final lap.

Following the race Schmitt received a big, long hug from Michael Phelps, who she trained with for years in Maryland, Michigan and Arizona.