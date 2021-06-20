Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel will lead U.S. Olympic swimming teams

There was drama surrounding the final roster spots for Team USA before the final swims at the Olympic Trials.

As the top two finishers in each of the 50-meter freestyle races and the men’s 1,500 freestyle came to be known, the drama turned into a celebration.

All of the second-place finishers from the 28 individual events (14 men, 14 women) made the team, as well as the top six finishers from the 100 and 200 freestyle races to be freestyle relay alternates.

This group that will head to Tokyo to begin competing July 24 has a balance of veterans and newcomers.

Katie Ledecky will lead the women’s team in pursuit of five gold medals, including one as part of the 800 freestyle relay team. Ledecky won four individual events — the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle races.

Lilly King, Annie Lazor and Lydia Jacoby make a formidable breaststroke trio, with the veteran and defending 100 breast champion King leading the way by qualifying in both.

Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel and Erika Brown form the American sprint corps with high hopes of bringing home four medals in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. The same goes for backstroke specialists Regan Smith, Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon.