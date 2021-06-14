Katie Ledecky, Torri Huske and Michael Andrew secure Olympic swimming spots

Andrew turned professional eight years ago at age 13. After winning the breaststroke Monday, Andrew came back less than 30 minutes later to compete in the semifinals of the 100 backstroke.

After finishing fourth in his heat, Andrew qualified eighth for the Tuesday night final in 53.82. He told the crowd during the post-medal presentation interview that his emotions finally began to sink in after he received his medal.

“Finishing the race, I thought I was going to break down and be emotional,” Andrew said. “It really hit me here, this makes it official. I’m an Olympian, and I’m so blessed to represent the greatest country on Earth.”

In both the first round and finals of the 400 freestyle, Virginia senior Paige Madden was second to Ledecky. Madden entered the meet as the No. 13 seed, but that didn’t phase the 2021 NCAA 200-, 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle champion.

Madden dropped 3.27 seconds in the first round to enter the finals with a new personal best of 4:05.92. The 22-year-old then dropped another 1.06 seconds in the final to beat Leah Smith of Click Team Elite for second place in 4:04.86, 1.41 seconds ahead of Smith.