Katie Ledecky, Torri Huske and Michael Andrew secure Olympic swimming spots

One world record-holder and two more who set new American standards this week earned their Olympic berths Monday with victories at the U.S. Swim Trials.
Katie Ledecky officially made her third U.S. women’s team by cruising to a big win in the 400-meter freestyle at the CHI Health Center. The 24-year-old Ledecky made her first team at age 15 at the 2012 Trials in Omaha before winning her first gold medal at the London Games.
The Stanford graduate from Bethesda, Maryland, took an almost one-second lead in the first 100 and continued to build on that advantage on the way to posting to a 4:01.27. That was just off her season-best time of 3:59.25.
Torri Huske of Arlington, Virginia, lowered the American record she set in Monday’s semifinals by touching first in the final of the 100 butterfly in 55.66. It was another impressive swim for the 18-year-old, who won by 0.77 seconds over 16-year-old Claire Curzan of Cady, North Carolina.
Michael Andrew took the men’s 100 breaststroke out fast and held on to earn his long-anticipated first Olympic berth with a 0.01-second victory over Andrew Wilson of the Athens Swim Club in 58.73. Andrew lowered the American record twice Sunday, taking it down to 58.14 in the semifinals.
Andrew turned professional eight years ago at age 13. After winning the breaststroke Monday, Andrew came back less than 30 minutes later to compete in the semifinals of the 100 backstroke.
After finishing fourth in his heat, Andrew qualified eighth for the Tuesday night final in 53.82. He told the crowd during the post-medal presentation interview that his emotions finally began to sink in after he received his medal.
“Finishing the race, I thought I was going to break down and be emotional,” Andrew said. “It really hit me here, this makes it official. I’m an Olympian, and I’m so blessed to represent the greatest country on Earth.”
In both the first round and finals of the 400 freestyle, Virginia senior Paige Madden was second to Ledecky. Madden entered the meet as the No. 13 seed, but that didn’t phase the 2021 NCAA 200-, 500- and 1,650-yard freestyle champion.
Madden dropped 3.27 seconds in the first round to enter the finals with a new personal best of 4:05.92. The 22-year-old then dropped another 1.06 seconds in the final to beat Leah Smith of Click Team Elite for second place in 4:04.86, 1.41 seconds ahead of Smith.
Ledecky, who will swim in Tuesday’s 200 freestyle first round and semifinals, told the crowd that she’s no longer the youngest member of Team USA, the status she held the previous two Olympiads, a fact she has never taken for granted.
“I’m really not,” Ledecky said. “Especially when I really like to represent Team USA. I love how this team is coming together so far. Can’t wait to get to Tokyo.”
At least one swimmer, and most likely two, will be younger than Ledecky after Huske and Curzan went 1-2 in the butterfly. Huske’s 55.66 is now the fastest time in the world this year. Huske took that honor from China’s Zhang Yufei, who posted a 55.73 on May 1.
Once again, it was how fast Huske took the race out that made it tough for the other seven finalists to keep up with her. She traveled her first 50 in 25.65 seconds; only Curzan joined her in going under 26 in the first half, with a 25.93.
For Huske, that first half was 0.29 seconds faster than the start of her semifinal. Her 30.01 coming back was just off her semifinal final 50 of 29.82.