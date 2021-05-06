Kevin Merrell's single drives in game-winning run for Omaha Storm Chasers

Kevin Merrell's single to left field brought home Gabriel Cancel from second base in the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Omaha Storm Chasers a 4-3 win over Saint Paul on Thursday night at Werner Park.

It was 2-2 heading to extra innings before both scored once in the 10th. Omaha tied it in the 10th on Kelvin Gutierrez's one-out RBI single.

The Saints left the bases loaded in the 11th as Andres Sotillet pitched around trouble before Merrell delivered the game-winner for the Chasers (2-1). It was their only lead of the night.

Rob Refsnyder led off the game with a home run to right field. Trevor Larnach added a solo shot in the third to give the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The Chasers stranded six runners through the first six innings before getting on the board in the seventh. Anderson Miller homered for the second time this season, then Kyle Isbel made it 2-2 with a two-out double to score Edward Olivares.

The Chasers had Gutierrez thrown out at home to end the eighth and stranded runners at second and third in the ninth before coming through in extra innings.

The Chasers and Saints continue their six-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m.