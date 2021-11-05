Kevin Pasche makes 30 saves as Omaha Lancers defeat Fargo

​FARGO, N.D. — Kevin Pasche made 30 saves Friday night to lead Omaha to a 3-1 comeback win over Fargo.

Pasche, who is fifth in the USHL in goals-against average (2.29) and save percentage (.916) gave up a goal midway through the first period but shut the Force down the rest of the way.

The Lancers (5-4-2-0) earned their third straight win over Fargo (3-5-1-1) by limiting the Force to three shots in the third period after giving up 28 in the first two.

Michael Cameron pulled Omaha even with a power-play goal with 8:01 left in the second.

Alex Bump gave the Lancers the lead midway through the third, and Cam Mitchell sealed the win with 30 seconds left.

The Lancers will go for the sweep Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Omaha (5-4-2-0);0;1;2--3

at Fargo (3-5-1-1);1;0;0--1

First period: 1, F, Smolen (Weis, Griebel), 9:10.

Second period: 2, O, Cameron (Basgall, Fowler), 11:59 (pp).

Third period: 3, O, Bump (D'Ancona), 11:58. 4, O, Mitchell (G. Wright, J. Wright), 19:30 (en).

Shots on goal