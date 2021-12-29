Kimera Bartee remembered for his positivity and the lives he touched through baseball

“He was selfless. And he would see himself in these other kids. We have a lot of young outfielders in Detroit and he immediately gravitated to them. … He was very gifted at being a demanding coach without being intimidating.”

The Tigers, Hinch said, were “honored that he wore the English D until the very end.”

The most poignant comments Wednesday came from Bartee’s family. Younger sister Ramona called herself Kimera’s “No. 1 fan.” They did everything for each other.

She watched Kimera play home-run derby in the backyard. She watched her dad hit him popups in the driveway. She was there in 1993 when Kimera signed his pro contract — the Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 14th round.

Everyone felt so much joy, Ramona said, except for her, because she knew big brother had to leave. Before he pulled out of the driveway, Ramona ran up to his car to say goodbye. He opened the first flip phone she’d ever seen.

You can reach me anytime on this, Kimera said. I wrote the number in your bedroom. I’ll never change it.