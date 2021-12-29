Kimera Bartee remembered for his positivity and the lives he touched through baseball

How many of you, Jerry Bartee said, have ever heard of Jimmy Dugan?
The question might have stumped the average funeral crowd. But this was a baseball crowd, a room packed with 200 family, friends and admirers of Kimera Bartee, the 49-year-old baseball lifer who died last week at his parents’ home north of Omaha. Of course this funeral knew Jimmy Dugan.
The character played by Tom Hanks in “A league of their own.” The character famous for his dugout rant: “There’s no crying in baseball.”
Jimmy Dugan got it all wrong, Bartee’s father told the crowd Wednesday at Forest Lawn funeral home.
“I have shed more tears in the past week … and I’ll have plenty more to shed,” Jerry Bartee said. “But you know what, I told my boys, it’s OK to cry. There’s nothin’ wrong with crying! As a man, you cry. It will cleanse the insides. It will make you a better man.”
In ballparks across the country the past three decades, Kimera Bartee helped make a lot of men better. And dozens of them showed up Wednesday to honor him.
Some, like Jim Hendry, Dennis Rasmussen and Scott Stahoviak, knew Kimera from Creighton, where he helped the Jays to the 1991 College World Series. Others like Tony Clark (executive director of the MLB players association), Clint Hurdle (former Pittsburgh Pirates manager) and A.J. Hinch (Detroit Tigers manager) met Bartee in pro ball. To a man, they admired Bartee’s quiet humility.
“I’ll always remember that smile, that laughter, that positivity that he brought every day,” Hinch said.
Hinch recalled last spring, when Bartee went to work for the Tigers, the team that first made him a major leaguer in 1996. Kimera was no rookie coach; he’d already worked a decade for the Pirates and Phillies. But as Detroit’s new outfield and base-running coordinator, Kimera intended to lay low. Ease his way in. Don’t ruffle any feathers.
Typical Kimera.
A couple weeks into spring training, Hinch called Bartee into his office and — tongue in cheek — introduced himself. Of course, they’d already met, but Hinch wanted to encourage Kimera to lighten up and speak freely. Be yourself.
Bartee got the joke. And poked Hinch back.
“No, no, we’ve met,” Kimera told him. “I stole a base off of you in the 90s.”
Hinch, a former catcher, did some research, found the old box score and, sure enough, Kimera got him. The story illustrated Kimera’s wit and spirit, Hinch told the funeral crowd.
Last summer, Hinch promoted Bartee to first-base coach, where he was scheduled to return in 2022.
“His best attribute was the way he connected with people,” Hinch said. “Players. Coaches. He could blend in, but he also was not afraid to give his opinion.
“He was selfless. And he would see himself in these other kids. We have a lot of young outfielders in Detroit and he immediately gravitated to them. … He was very gifted at being a demanding coach without being intimidating.”
The Tigers, Hinch said, were “honored that he wore the English D until the very end.”
The most poignant comments Wednesday came from Bartee’s family. Younger sister Ramona called herself Kimera’s “No. 1 fan.” They did everything for each other.
She watched Kimera play home-run derby in the backyard. She watched her dad hit him popups in the driveway. She was there in 1993 when Kimera signed his pro contract — the Baltimore Orioles drafted him in the 14th round.
Everyone felt so much joy, Ramona said, except for her, because she knew big brother had to leave. Before he pulled out of the driveway, Ramona ran up to his car to say goodbye. He opened the first flip phone she’d ever seen.
You can reach me anytime on this, Kimera said. I wrote the number in your bedroom. I’ll never change it.
He died 28 years later “with that same damn phone number,” Ramona said. “He told me he would never change it and he didn’t.”
Bartee’s death is devastating not just because of his accomplishments and his impact, but his family’s. Kimera’s parents — retired educators — are “unsung heroes” in the city, Hendry told me. “Pillars of the community” who helped thousands of kids.
Jerry, a Central High grad like Kimera, was an invaluable source of wisdom for The World-Herald’s 2019 project, “24th & Glory.” He shared his own remarkable story in a 2018 podcast episode of “Where I come from.”
Amid all the eulogies and heartbreak, Jerry Bartee encouraged mourners Wednesday to find laughter, too. He often grumbled to his children about the growing popularity of tattoos. They didn’t listen to him.
After Kimera died, “as I watched my son lay there the other night … I noticed one of probably four tattoos that he had on his body. Four is, quite frankly, pretty small compared to some of my kids.
“One tattoo I kept focusing on. That tattoo said, ‘Let go. Let God.’”
Bartee repeated the words for emphasis. “Who was I to say, ‘Don’t take him.’ God said it’s time to come home. And we all know — if you don’t, you better get on board — that (Kimera) is in a better place today.”
Over the past week, the Bartee family received hundreds of calls, cards, texts and messages. People asked repeatedly if they could do anything.
“Right now, I’m letting you know what you can do for us,” Jerry Bartee said. “Take time and effort to make life better for somebody else. With a smile, with a touch, or just a ‘Good morning, how are ya.’ That’s what he did.
“What can you do for the Bartee family? There it is.”
