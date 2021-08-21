 Skip to main content
Late goal gives Chattanooga win over Union Omaha
SOCCER

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Ricky Ruiz broke a scoreless tie in the 79th minute with his fourth goal of the season to lead Chattanooga to a 1-0 win over Union Omaha on Saturday.

The win lifted the Red Wolves (8-1-8) into first place in USL League One, two points ahead of the Owls (8-2-6). It also snapped a 10-game unbeaten streak for Union Omaha. The Owls' last loss before Saturday was May 26 at Forward Madison.

Ruiz dribbled to the right corner of the penalty area and fired a left-footed shot from about 20 yards out.

Union Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu reacted late, and the shot bounced into the goal.

The Owls will look to bounce back on Saturday against North Texas at Werner Park at 7 p.m.

