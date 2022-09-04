Late scores, bullpen help Omaha Storm Chasers split series with St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Omaha scored in the final two innings to earn a 4-2 win over St. Paul on Sunday, giving the Storm Chasers a split of the six-game series.

St. Paul hit a pair of solo home runs in the second inning but five Chaser relievers combined to allow two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Omaha tied it in the fifth on Gabriel Cancel's solo homer. The Chasers then it took a 3-2 lead in the eighth when Ivan Castillo scored on Vinnie Pasquantino groundout. Pasquantino is on an injury rehab assignment from Kansas City.

Omaha tacked on an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single by Cancel, who has six RBIs the past four games.

The Chasers return home to begin a series with Indianapolis at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Omaha (61-67) ............. 000 110 011—4 7 0

At St. Paul (62-65) ....... 020 000 000—2 4 1

W: Weiss, 1-1. L: Sands, 2-6. S: Nunez, 2. 2B: O, Castillo. SP, Sturgeon. HR: O, Cancel (4). SP, Andreoli (12), Bishop (4).