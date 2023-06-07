As road trips go, the American Legion team from Omaha South will be making a great one this summer.

The team sponsored by Jordan’s Studio and Legion Post #331 will be heading for Hawaii. Coach Gene Felise’s squad will leave June 28 and return July 6.

Felise said it all began when he asked his team’s seniors at the start of the school year where they’d like to take a trip this summer.

“One kid jokingly said Hawaii and I said OK,” he said. “They were all really surprised when they realized that I was serious.”

Felise said it took a lot of fund-raising to make the trip a reality. His squad is scheduled to play five games while visiting the islands, including one against a team from Honolulu that was the 2021 national runner-up.

“I think only one of our kids have ever been to Hawaii,” the coach said. “I’ve never been there but I have some family over there so we’re all looking forward to the trip.”

Collin-Orcutt alums

About 50 former players and coaches from past Collin-Orcutt All-Star Games were honored at the game played on Memorial Day at Brown Park.

They were invited as part of the 50th anniversary of the game, first contested in 1973.

Among the ex-players in attendance were Ted Lipari and Shawn Keenan, who both played in that first game. Lipari played for Omaha Ryan while Keenan played for Omaha Rummel, which later became Roncalli after merging with Notre Dame Academy.

Lincoln All-Stars

For the first time, Lincoln recently held its own version of the Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game.

Players from 16 teams took part in the Brolhorst-Fagler All-Star Game, named after longtime Southeast coach Randy Brolhorst and Northeast coach Bill Fagler. The game, played at Den Hartog Field, was organized by former Rockets coach Jerome Ehrlich.

For the record, Team Brolhorst posted the victory.

Legion sponsors

Here’s an updated list of Metro Senior League Legion teams and sponsors this summer:

Arbor Bank SkyHawks (Om. Skutt); Bennington Post 266; C&H Construction Vikings (Om. North); COLBA Eagles (Om. Central); DC Electric (Bellevue West); Equitable Bank Post 211 (Elkhorn North); Five Points Bank (Om. Creighton Prep); Gene’s Auto (Papillion-La Vista South); Gretna Post 216; Hauptman O’Brien (Bellevue East); Jordan’s Studio Post 331 (Om. South); Jr. Bluejays (Om. Creighton Prep); KB Building Services (Om. Westside); Millard Sox Black; Millard Sox Gold; Omaha Electric Bulldogs (Om. Burke); OrthoNebraska Antlers Post 211 (Elkhorn); Papillion Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista); Pat Hagge Patriots (Millard South); PDG Storm Post 211 Navy, Gold (Elkhorn South); Peitzmeier Demolition (Om. Gross); SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373 (Ralston); Taylor Made Home Solutions Huskies (Om. Northwest); Union Pizzeria Mustangs (Millard North); Wolfe Electric (Millard West).

Fricke improvements

After the Legion season is over, artificial turf is scheduled to be installed at Papillion’s Fricke Field.

The turf also is scheduled to be installed on the diamond at Papillion-La Vista South.

Postseason tourneys

The 16-team Class A Legion Senior tournament will be split this season between Bellevue West (American Division) and Hastings’ Duncan Field (National Division).

The seven Class A area tourneys will be contested at Millard West, Omaha Skutt, Millard South, Papillion (Fricke Field), Lincoln, Fremont and Grand Island.

The division playoff will be contested July 29 and both teams will advance to the Central Plains Regional that begins Aug. 2 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The eight-team Class B Senior tournament will be played at Pierce while the eight-team Class C Senior tourney will be contested at Gordon-Rushville.

The Junior state tournaments will be played at Bennington (Class A), Alliance (B) and Imperial (C).

