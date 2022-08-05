 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Lincoln Pius grad Michael Helman powers St. Paul past Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

Michael Helman's huge week for the St. Paul Saints continued Friday night at Werner Park.

The Lincoln Pius X graduate hit a triple to lead off the game then smacked a three-run homer in the ninth inning as the Saints rolled to a 15-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Helman, in his first season in Triple-A, has nine hits in the first four games of the series, including four homers and six for extra bases.

Teammate Roy Morales drove in five runs as the Saints jumped to an 11-0 lead in the eighth inning. Dereck Rodriguez, the son of hall of fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, pitched six shutout innings to get the win.

Omaha got all its runs in the eighth. Brent Rooker, who made his Chaser debut Thursday, hit a three-run home run and Brewer Hicklen followed with a solo shot, his 19th this season.

St. Paul has won three of the first four games as the teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul (50-51) .......... 204  000  324—15 17  2

At Omaha (50-52) ...... 000  000  060—  6  9   2

W: Rodriguez, 4-5. L: Kowar, 3-7. 2B: SP, Palacios 2, Wallner, Knight, Bishop. O, Blanco. 3B: SP, Helman. HR: SP, Morales (2), Wallner (1), Helman (10). O, Rooker (2), Hicklen (19)

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

