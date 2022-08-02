Lincoln Pius X grad Michael Helman leads Saints to 13-4 win over Chasers

Lincoln Pius X graduate Michael Helman put on a show in his home state Tuesday night, leading the St. Paul Saints to a 13-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.

Helman went 5 for 5 with two home runs and a ground-rule double on the third pitch of the game. He scored four runs and drove in three.

Brewer Hicklen hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first for Omaha, which pulled within 5-4 after a three-run fourth inning.

But St. Paul pulled away with two runs in the fourth, on Helman's first home run, and four in the sixth. Helman went deep again in the eighth to become the second player in franchise history to record five hits in a game.

The Chasers will host the Saints again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.​