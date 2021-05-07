Live racing returns to Horsemen's Park with Chief Ty winning first featured race

If you like to play long shots or your lucky number is 4, Horsemen's Park was the place to be Friday night.

The return of live racing after a year off because of the pandemic proved to be a moneymaker for at least some of the estimated 3,000 fans. Each of the five winners had a double-digit payoff and four came from the No. 4 post.

Chief Ty He set the monetary tone by capturing the featured first race, the $20,000 Skunktail Stakes. The 3-year-old gelding surged ahead just before the wire and returned $20 to win.

The horse was saddled by 72-year-old Terrell Hemmer, who has been training since 1965. He began caring for the horse just three weeks ago following the death of longtime owner and trainer John Garroutte.

"I put the horse in my wife's name," Hemmer said. "I told her it was an anniversary present."

Hemmer, who used to train at Ak-Sar-Ben before that Omaha track closed following the 1995 season, has a three-horse stable. He also had to sweat out a jockey's objection against his horse, but the stewards did not change the order of finish.

Chief Ty He posted his first win in his third career start.

"He's still learning what to do," Hemmer said. "But I'm really proud of the way he ran today."