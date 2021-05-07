 Skip to main content
Live racing returns to Horsemen's Park with Chief Ty winning first featured race
Live racing returns to Horsemen's Park with Chief Ty winning first featured race

Horsemen's Park

The horses break from the starting gate Friday night in the first race at Horsemen’s Park. The winner was No. 4 Chief Ty He.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

If you like to play long shots or your lucky number is 4, Horsemen's Park was the place to be Friday night.

The return of live racing after a year off because of the pandemic proved to be a moneymaker for at least some of the estimated 3,000 fans. Each of the five winners had a double-digit payoff and four came from the No. 4 post.

Chief Ty He set the monetary tone by capturing the featured first race, the $20,000 Skunktail Stakes. The 3-year-old gelding surged ahead just before the wire and returned $20 to win.

The horse was saddled by 72-year-old Terrell Hemmer, who has been training since 1965. He began caring for the horse just three weeks ago following the death of longtime owner and trainer John Garroutte.

"I put the horse in my wife's name," Hemmer said. "I told her it was an anniversary present."

Hemmer, who used to train at Ak-Sar-Ben before that Omaha track closed following the 1995 season, has a three-horse stable. He also had to sweat out a jockey's objection against his horse, but the stewards did not change the order of finish.

Chief Ty He posted his first win in his third career start.

"He's still learning what to do," Hemmer said. "But I'm really proud of the way he ran today."

Jockey Jake Olesiak, who recently won the riding title at Grand Island's Fonner Park, said it was a nice way to start the meet.

"He gave me that last little kick," he said. "He worked really well the other day so I thought he might run a good one."

The mild weather and the return of free admission led to a crowd that wagered $75,416.80. Including other outlets , the total handle was $106,441.

"It was a beautiful night and a great crowd," said Chad McKay, vice president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing (OER) board. "There were no long lines and fans were having a good time."

Two of those fans were Gus and Ruth Schuldt, who drove up from Lincoln.

"We enjoy going to the races," Gus said. "We also liked the fact they're not charging admission anymore."

Other long shot winners Friday night were Philosopher ($15.40 to win), Dixie Delta ($17.40), Masterpiece Day ($27.40) and Decadent Diamond ($28.20).

"Those prices were good for the general public," McKay said. "But probably bad for the professional gamblers."

McKay added that OER, which operates Horsemen's Park and Lincoln Racecourse, is committed to having a successful meet.

"We're of the belief that we need a big, strong racing footprint here in Omaha," he said. "It's what we all want to see."

NOTES: The feature Saturday will be the $20,000 Fantango Lady Stakes, to be run as the first race ... First post time for Saturday's seven-race card is 2 p.m. … Dixie Delta managed to win the third race despite tossing jockey Dakota Wood in the post parade. The spirited 10-year-old mare won by a neck … Other winning jockeys were Bryan McNeil, Scott Bethke and Nathan Haar.

Pat’s Picks

First race: PR Odds Setter, Miss Addisyn K, Miss Mead

Second race: Five BC, Giggles and Smoke, Shiverhertimbers

Third race: Buckshot Pete, Stash the Cash, Fantastry

Fourth race: Djinn of Djibouti, My Father’s Eyes, Cowboy Don

Fifth race: Como Se Llama, Two Pair, Chuckmate

Sixth race: Mr. Mike, Unshackled Cross, Doby

Seventh race: Dream Baby Dream, Ordained Cat, Green Card

Best bet: Mr. Mike in the sixth.

Today’s Flyer: Rocknroll Rocket in the fourth.

Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.​

