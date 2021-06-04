Local swimmers qualify for next round at U.S. Olympic Trials

Three area swimmers qualified Friday for the A finals at Wave I during the first-day prelims of the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig was the top qualifier in the 100-meter backstroke when she touched first in 1:01.58, a time that was 0.33 seconds faster than her seed time. She was seeded fourth entering the meet at the CHI Health Center.

Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez also posted a big time drop to qualify third in the men’s 100 backstroke. Germonprez won the sixth of eight heats, dropping 0.38 seconds to finish in 55.77.

Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Mykenzie Leehy qualified fourth in the 100 freestyle in 56.17. The five-time American Athletic Conference gold medalist at Houston will be a graduate transfer and swim next season for Auburn.

Friday’s finals are set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the CHI Health Center box office or at ticketmaster.com. The top two finishers in the A finals will advance to Wave II of the trials, which begin June 13.