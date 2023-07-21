A three-run ninth inning lifted the Storm Chasers to a 5-4 walk-off win over St. Paul on Friday night at Werner Park.

Omaha (43-47) led 2-0 after Samad Taylor and John Rave hit back-to-back RBI singles in the third inning. But in the top of the fifth, the first five Saints (56-37) reached safely in a four-run rally.

It stayed 4-2 until the bottom of the ninth, when Taylor's one-out single made it 4-3 and the Chasers had runners at the corners. After an intentional walk, Logan Porter doubled to center to bring home the tying and winning runs.

Taylor had three hits and stole his 40th base of the season.

The teams continue their season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul (56-37) ........ 000 040 000—4 6 1

At Omaha (43-47) ..... 002 000 003—5 10 0

W: Chamberlain, 1-1. L: Winder, 5-3. 2B: O, Eaton, Hechavarria, Porter.

