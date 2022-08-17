Louisville hands the Omaha Storm Chasers another one-run loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville added to Omaha's August frustrations as Isiah Gilliam hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over the Storm Chasers on Wednesday night.

The Chasers dropped to 3-11 in the month. On their current road trip, five of their seven losses have been by one run.

Omaha had one hit through eight innings but led 1-0 most of the game. After Louisville made it 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly, Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth before Freddy Fermin hit a two-run homer for a 3-1 lead.

The Chasers brought on one of their most reliable relievers in Sam Freeman, but he allowed two singles before giving up Gilliam's game-winner to left.

Daniel Mengden pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball for Omaha, allowing three hits and striking out four.

The teams continue their series at 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (52-60) ............. 100 000 002 — 3 2 0

At Louisville (48-65) ...... 000 000 013 — 4 9 0

W: Cruz, 4-4. L: Freeman, 3-2. 2B: L, Steer. HR: O, Fermin (7). L, Gilliam (3).