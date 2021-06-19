 Skip to main content
Louisville rolls to win over Omaha Storm Chasers
BASEBALL

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

Alejo Lopez had four hits and three RBIs, and Mark Payton homered as Louisville rolled to a 12-2 win over Omaha on Saturday night at Werner Park.

The Bats (14-26) scored five runs in the third and four in the sixth as they pulled away. They tallied nine hits and eight earned runs against Chasers starter Marcelo Martinez, who lasted just two innings.

Emmanuel Rivera's solo homer and Bubba Starling's RBI single were the only runs for Omaha (28-12). Louisville starter Riley O'Brien scattered five hits and struck out eight in five innings.

The series will wrap up Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

