Louisville rolls to win over Omaha Storm Chasers

Alejo Lopez had four hits and three RBIs, and Mark Payton homered as Louisville rolled to a 12-2 win over Omaha on Saturday night at Werner Park.

The Bats (14-26) scored five runs in the third and four in the sixth as they pulled away. They tallied nine hits and eight earned runs against Chasers starter Marcelo Martinez, who lasted just two innings.

Emmanuel Rivera's solo homer and Bubba Starling's RBI single were the only runs for Omaha (28-12). Louisville starter Riley O'Brien scattered five hits and struck out eight in five innings.

The series will wrap up Sunday at 7:05 p.m.