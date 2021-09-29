Lucius Fox extends hitting streak to eight games as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES — Lucius Fox and MJ Melendez both finished a hit shy of the cycle, combining for four RBIs to pace Omaha to a 10-5 win over Iowa on Wednesday.
After the Cubs tied the game in the third, the Storm Chasers (70-56) retook the lead for good in the fifth with four runs on two hits, three walks and an error. The big blow was Melendez’s two-run double. That gave the catcher 99 RBIs on the season, second in all of minor league baseball.
Fox added a two-run homer an inning later to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games.
The win clinched the season series (21-16) for Omaha over Iowa (51-75). The second game of the season-ending series is at 6:38 p.m. Thursday.
