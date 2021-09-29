 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lucius Fox extends hitting streak to eight games as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa Cubs
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Lucius Fox extends hitting streak to eight games as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa Cubs

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES — Lucius Fox and MJ Melendez both finished a hit shy of the cycle, combining for four RBIs to pace Omaha to a 10-5 win over Iowa on Wednesday.

After the Cubs tied the game in the third, the Storm Chasers (70-56) retook the lead for good in the fifth with four runs on two hits, three walks and an error. The big blow was Melendez’s two-run double. That gave the catcher 99 RBIs on the season, second in all of minor league baseball.

Fox added a two-run homer an inning later to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games.

The win clinched the season series (21-16) for Omaha over Iowa (51-75). The second game of the season-ending series is at 6:38 p.m. Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert