Lucius Fox extends hitting streak to eight games as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa Cubs

DES MOINES — Lucius Fox and MJ Melendez both finished a hit shy of the cycle, combining for four RBIs to pace Omaha to a 10-5 win over Iowa on Wednesday.

After the Cubs tied the game in the third, the Storm Chasers (70-56) retook the lead for good in the fifth with four runs on two hits, three walks and an error. The big blow was Melendez’s two-run double. That gave the catcher 99 RBIs on the season, second in all of minor league baseball.