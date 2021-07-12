Luke Kluver of Norfolk, Creighton's Jackson Thompson qualify for US Amateur

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.
HASTINGS, Neb. — Luke Kluver of Norfolk, a sophomore at Kansas, and Creighton’s Jackson Thompson, from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, qualified Monday for the U.S. Amateur.
Kluver was a medalist with an 11-under 133 for 36 holes. Thompson won a playoff against Papillion’s Josh Wilson for the other available spot after both finished at 7-under.
Wilson and Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl, who was fourth at 6-under, are the alternates from the Hastings sectional for the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9 to 15.
Omahan Scott Gutschewski earns spot in Barbasol Championship
Omaha tour pro Scott Gutschewski made it through qualifying for a spot in this week’s Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour. He made 10 birdies in his round of 64.
Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X shot 73 in the first round of qualifying at the U.S. Girls Amateur at Pinehurst, North Carolina. She’s tied for 26th, with the top 64 after Tuesday’s final round advancing to match play.
Photos: Final round of the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha
Jim Furyk holds up a trophy after winning the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk salutes the crowd after winning the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
A reflection Jim Furyk and the trophy grace the 18th green after the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk holds up the trophy after winning the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mike Weir walks up the 16th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk hits his approach shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk makes his way up the 16th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk drills a putt on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk makes his way up the 17th fairway during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk reacts after nearly draining a long putt on the 18th green on way to winning the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk reacts to the crowd on the 18th green before sinking a final putt to win the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Mike Weir tees off on the first hole as fans look on during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk toward the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Retief Goosen tees off on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk tees off during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Stephen Ames discusses taking a safe relief with a USGA official as Jim Furyk looks on during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk hits a shot off the lip of a bunker during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk tees off during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk watches his putt on the 7th hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cross the ninth fairway as Stephen Ames and Jim Furyk make their way toward the green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk makes his approach shot on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Jim Furyk approaches the pin after an approach shot during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Stephen Ames watches his ball roll down the bunker after trying to make a drop within two club lengths of an unplayable lie during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Retief Goosen watches his tee shot during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Retief Goosen and Steve Flesch make their way towards a green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Steve Flesch reacts after missing a putt during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
Retief Goosen lines up a putt during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z Long The World-Herald
