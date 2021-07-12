Luke Kluver of Norfolk, Creighton's Jackson Thompson qualify for US Amateur

HASTINGS, Neb. — Luke Kluver of Norfolk, a sophomore at Kansas, and Creighton’s Jackson Thompson, from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, qualified Monday for the U.S. Amateur.

Kluver was a medalist with an 11-under 133 for 36 holes. Thompson won a playoff against Papillion’s Josh Wilson for the other available spot after both finished at 7-under.

Wilson and Oklahoma men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl, who was fourth at 6-under, are the alternates from the Hastings sectional for the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9 to 15.

Omahan Scott Gutschewski earns spot in Barbasol Championship

Omaha tour pro Scott Gutschewski made it through qualifying for a spot in this week’s Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour. He made 10 birdies in his round of 64.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X shot 73 in the first round of qualifying at the U.S. Girls Amateur at Pinehurst, North Carolina. She’s tied for 26th, with the top 64 after Tuesday’s final round advancing to match play.