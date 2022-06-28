"Magician' made the most of a historic career

Marlin Briscoe, the Omaha native who broke one of the most daunting racial barriers in professional sports, died Monday at 76.

In 1968, the “Magician,” as Briscoe was widely known, became the first Black starting quarterback in modern pro football history, an achievement that helped pave the way for future stars like Doug Williams, Randall Cunningham, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson. Back in Omaha, Briscoe was known more for his down-to-earth humility.

“Marlin was just a good person,” said John Beasley, Omaha native and Hollywood actor who spoke weekly to Briscoe. “He had Super Bowl rings. He was on top of his game. But when he would come home, Marlin was Marlin. … I know a lot of people in the business that I’m in, but nobody as humble as Marlin.

“Oh, I miss him.”

Briscoe endured extensive health issues the past five years, including heart problems and dementia. He developed pneumonia and died of congestive heart failure at a California hospital, his daughter said.

“He would always say, we’re in the fourth quarter and there ain’t no overtime,” Beasley said. “He was the Magician … but he was probably tired after all he’s gone through. He was ready.”

Briscoe’s accomplishments are unique in pro football history:

First Black starting QB.

AFL rookie of the year runner-up.

Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Two-time Super Bowl champion.

Member of the NFL’s last undefeated team, the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

“He was sooooo proud of his contributions to the sport,” said Angela Marriott, Briscoe’s daughter. “And he carried that with him to the end. Being the first Black quarterback in the modern era really meant a lot to him.”

Briscoe graduated from Omaha South as a three-sport standout in 1963 and shined at quarterback for NAIA Omaha University. Pro scouts marveled at his mobility and arm strength, but he slipped to the 14th round in the 1968 AFL draft, where the Denver Broncos wanted him as a cornerback, a position he’d never played.

Why the snub? Because Briscoe was 5-foot-10 and African-American.

Briscoe negotiated a three-day tryout at quarterback, planting a seed with Denver coaches. Early in the ‘68 season, injuries decimated the Broncos’ quarterback depth chart. On Oct. 6, 1968, Coach Lou Saban desperately turned to Briscoe.

He got benched in his first start but came back stronger. In just five starts, Briscoe threw for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns — one fewer than MVP Joe Namath in 14 starts. Briscoe was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year.

It wasn’t good enough to earn a shot at the starting job the next season. Briscoe landed in Buffalo instead, where he reluctantly converted to wide receiver — another position he’d never played — and earned Buffalo’s offensive MVP honors, edging a rather famous rookie tailback: O.J. Simpson.

In 1970, Briscoe caught 57 passes for 1,036 yards, second in the NFL.

The Dolphins traded a first-round pick for Briscoe in ‘72. He led the undefeated Dolphins in touchdown receptions, then paced the team in receptions in ‘73, another Super Bowl season.

Briscoe remains the only player in NFL history to produce 1,000 career passing yards and 1,000 receiving.

James Harris was Briscoe’s roommate with the Bills, and Briscoe helped Harris become the first Black quarterback in the AFL to open a season as a starter.

“It was at the time when Black quarterbacks were being denied, so you tried to make sure you were best prepared for the opportunity when it came,” Harris said. “I was a lot better off because Briscoe was my roommate.”

In 1974, Harris played for the Los Angeles Rams and became the first Black quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. He also was Pro Bowl MVP that season.

Briscoe never forgot the fact that he lost his starting job in Denver without explanation.

“It bothered him,” Harris said. “Although he made the switch, he was disappointed. In order to still accomplish what he did under those circumstances — frustrated, disappointed — to be focused enough to be a high achiever at another position took a special makeup, a special guy.”

After retirement, Briscoe struggled with drug addiction. He pulled himself together and rebuilt his life in California, where he directed a Girls and Boys Club in Long Beach. “A triumph,” Beasley said.

But his body and brain continued to break down. Briscoe joined thousands of former NFL players in a lawsuit against the NFL stemming from player-safety protocols.

For years, Beasley and partners have tried to develop a movie about Briscoe’s life. “The Magician” has attracted Hollywood interest, but the project hasn’t reached the finish line.

“With this news today, it’s now a life mission for me,” Beasley said. “We will get it done. But unfortunately Marlin will be watching from another place.”

Briscoe never received the fame he likely merited. But he didn’t go unnoticed. In 2013, President Obama personally acknowledged Briscoe the “trailblazer” during a Dolphins White House visit. In 2016, Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

That fall, the University of Nebraska at Omaha hosted “An evening with the Magician,” celebrating Briscoe’s roots, his feats and his place in football history. Congratulatory messages from John Elway, Don Shula, Warren Moon, Doug Williams and other dignitaries played on the big screens.

Sometimes it takes decades for history to recognize what’s important, said Ron Boone, Omaha native and former basketball standout.

“You have to go back through the years of a guy’s life to realize what he’s really done,” Boone said.

Briscoe spoke briefly from the stage that night in a sharp gray suit, just a shade darker than his hair. The pioneer acknowledged his hometown and thanked the role models who paved the way for him.

“I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Briscoe said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

