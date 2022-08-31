Marcelo Martinez helps Omaha Storm Chasers top St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marcelo Martinez pitched six strong innings Wednesday as the Omaha Storm Chasers pulled away for a 5-1 win over the St. Paul Saints.

Martinez allowed one run on seven hits and matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

Norris grad Jakson Reetz got the Omaha offense going with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning, then added an RBI double in the eighth. Brewer Hicklen also drove in a run with a double in the eighth as the Storm Chasers (59-65) grabbed a 5-1 lead.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.