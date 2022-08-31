 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Marcelo Martinez helps Omaha Storm Chasers top St. Paul

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Marcelo Martinez pitched six strong innings Wednesday as the Omaha Storm Chasers pulled away for a 5-1 win over the St. Paul Saints.

Martinez allowed one run on seven hits and matched his season high with nine strikeouts.

Norris grad Jakson Reetz got the Omaha offense going with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Dairon Blanco hit a solo home run on the first pitch of the fifth inning, then added an RBI double in the eighth. Brewer Hicklen also drove in a run with a double in the eighth as the Storm Chasers (59-65) grabbed a 5-1 lead.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert