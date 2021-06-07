Matt Gogel, Robin Byrd make U.S. Senior Open field through qualifying at Happy Hollow

Matt Gogel, a former Omaha Classic champion, and Robin Byrd advanced to the U.S. Senior Open through sectional qualifying Monday at Happy Hollow Club.

Byrd was the qualifying leader at 2-under 69. Gogel birdied the 18th hole to get to 1-under.

They will be in the field for the 41st Senior Open, July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.

Gogel has family in Omaha. His wife is the former Blair Lauritzen, whose family heads First National Bank of Omaha.

Byrd played in the 2013 Senior Open at OCC, missing the cut.

