 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matt Gogel, Robin Byrd make U.S. Senior Open field through qualifying at Happy Hollow
0 comments
GOLF

Matt Gogel, Robin Byrd make U.S. Senior Open field through qualifying at Happy Hollow

Matt Gogel

Matt Gogel shot a 1-under 70 on Monday at Happy Hollow Club to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Matt Gogel, a former Omaha Classic champion, and Robin Byrd advanced to the U.S. Senior Open through sectional qualifying Monday at Happy Hollow Club.

Byrd was the qualifying leader at 2-under 69. Gogel birdied the 18th hole to get to 1-under.

They will be in the field for the 41st Senior Open, July 8-11 at Omaha Country Club.

Gogel has family in Omaha. His wife is the former Blair Lauritzen, whose family heads First National Bank of Omaha.

Byrd played in the 2013 Senior Open at OCC, missing the cut.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert