Matthew Walker wins Nebraska Open; Brandon Crick places second

COLUMBUS, Neb. — A chip-in birdie on the 18th hole capped Matthew Walker’s victory Sunday at the 30th Nebraska Open.
Walker’s final-round 70 in a north wind at Elks Country Club was his highest of the three rounds. The golfer from Ottumwa, Iowa, finished three strokes ahead of Korn Ferry Tour player Brandon Crick of McCook.
Matthew Walker, Ottumwa, Iowa, 61-64-70 — 195; Brandon Crick, McCook, 63-68-67 — 198; Robert Bell, Pierz, Minn., 64-67-68 — 199; Case Cochran, Dallas, 67-65-68 — 200; Neil Johnson, River Falls, Wis, 65-65-70 — 200; Michael Colgate, Sarasota, Fla., 64-65-72 — 201; Tyson Reeder, Edmond, Okla., 72-64-66 — 202; Kevin Stanek, Bellevue, 68-66-68 — 202; William Holcomb, Crockett, Texas, 67-67-68 — 202; Carson Schaake, Omaha, 69-65-68 — 202.