Memorial statue of Omaha police officer at Horsemen's Park finds new home

A statue outside Horsemen’s Park that had been a memorial to an Omaha police officer has found a new home — with the officer’s family.

The horse statue was a tribute to officer Torrey Gully, who died of a heart attack in 2013. Local artist Glenda Musilek hand-painted the fiberglass colt as part of a tribute to fallen heroes called horses of honor, which were sold in 2016 to raise money for the Omaha Police Foundation.

Former Horsemen’s Park general manager Mike Newlin acquired the statue and it has sat outside the simulcast facility ever since. But with construction taking place on the site to make way for a new casino, the facility made a gift of the statue to Torrey’s wife Mia and the Gully family.

“There were a lot of tears when we delivered it,” Horsemen’s Park chief operating officer Lori Thomas said.

Gully, a nine-year veteran of the Omaha Police Department, served as a uniformed patrol officer in the Southwest Precinct. A fitness enthusiast, he collapsed during a morning workout and died at age 42.

Thomas said giving the statue to the Gully family was the right thing to do.

“We are thrilled that we got to use the horse for several years to grace our front entrance,” she said. “But it was time for the statue to change hands.”

Other family members of officer Gully who attended the presentation were his daughters Taleah and Torryanna and his mother, Arfay Thompson.

More horse racing notes:

Chleborad’s return

A longtime female trainer with Nebraska ties is back in action at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

Lynn Chleborad galloped horses for Who Doctor Who trainer Herb Riecken once upon a time at Omaha’s Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack. She acquired her own training license and saddled her first winner in 1987.

Now, the 67-year-old Nebraska native has won almost 1,500 races — mostly at tracks in the Midwest. She is one of the top female trainers in Oaklawn history and has saddled 132 winners there.

Chleborad also will be moving a little better at the Oaklawn meet thanks to a double-knee replacement.

Van Berg update

Trainer Tom Van Berg — son of Hall of Famer Jack — is enjoying his best season ever.

Tom’s horses have career-best purse earnings of $1.15 million. It’s the fifth season with his stable since returning from a 10-year break to help his father before his death in 2017 at age 81.

Jack Van Berg was the top trainer at Ak-Sar-Ben 20 times, including one stretch of 19 in a row from 1959 to 1977. His other title came in 1984.

Ortiz sets record

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. recently set a record, posting his 77th stakes win in a single season in North America.

He rode Dr B to victory in the $200,000 Go for Wand Stakes at New York’s Aqueduct racetrack.

That broke the mark of 76 set in 2007 by Garrett Gomez, a jockey who previously rode at Ak-Sar-Ben prior to his death in 2016 at age 46.

May the force …

Star Wars fans might be interested to know that there’s an outstanding 2-year-old filly named Dorth Vader.

The Florida-bred recently set a stakes record while capturing the $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs. She has won three of her five career starts.

There previously was a horse named Darth Vader racing in Australia. The gelding won one of 14 career starts and was retired in 2019.

Probably the best-known horse with Star Wars ties is Skywalker, who won the 1986 Breeders Cup Classic. He went on to sire Bertrando, an Eclipse Award winner in 1993.

Other horses have been named Han Solo, Princess Leia, Obi Wan Kenobi, Lando, Endor, Dagobah, Tattooine, Yoda, Jedi, Padme, Anakin, Sebulba, Chewbacca and (unfortunately) Jar Jar.

Trainer will retire

Rick Schosberg will retire in a few weeks after a 35-year training career.

He may be best known for training 1995 2-year-old champion Maria’s Mon, who went on to produce Kentucky Derby winners Monarchos (2001) and Super Saver (2010).

Eclipse winner dies

Ouija Board, a two-time Eclipse Award winner and later a successful broodmare, recently died at age 21.

Considered a global superstar, the English-bred mare competed in seven countries and won seven Group (Grade) I races. She won the 2004 and 2006 Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Turf races and twice was named the European Horse of the Year.

She was the broodmare of Australia, who won the 2014 Epsom and Irish Derbies.

Trainer nets suspension

Don’t expect to be seeing quarter horse and thoroughbred trainer Aurelio Valdez at the racetrack anytime soon.

He’s been suspended through September of 2038 by the New Mexico Racing Commission for a series of drug violations.

Eight horses trained by Valdez were found to have the drug Guanabenz in their system. The medication is used in humans to treat high blood pressure but also has an effect on horses.

The eight were disqualified and purse earnings were redistributed.

Photos: Renderings show proposed casino at Omaha's Horsemen's Park