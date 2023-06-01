An eight-run sixth inning propelled Memphis to a 12-6 win over Omaha on Thursday night at Werner Park.
The Storm Chasers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Johan Camergo's two-run homer. But in the sixth, Omaha issued seven walks and the first 10 Redbirds reached base safely.
CJ Alexander led Omaha with a two-run homer and double.
Memphis and Omaha continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Memphis (29-25) ...... 010 008 120—12 11 0
At Omaha (22-30) ..... 000 201 120— 6 9 1
W: Hudson. L: Snider. 2B: M, Motter, Robinson. O, Eaton, Alexander. HR: M, Baker (17), Gomez (14), Querecuto (9). O, Hicklen (6), Camargo (2), Alexander (8).
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!