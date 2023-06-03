Memphis shut down Omaha for most of the night to earn a 4-2 win Saturday night at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers (32-31) didn't have a baserunner reach third base until they rallied in the eighth inning.

Down 4-0, Angelo Castellano scored on Dairon Blanco's single then Samad Taylor delivered an RBI double. That made it 4-2, and the Chasers had a chance for more with bases loaded and one out.

But two strikeouts ended that threat.

Omaha was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Logan Porter finished with two of Chasers' six hits.

The teams finish their series at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Memphis (30-26) ......... 011 002 000—4 6 1

At Omaha (23-31) ........ 000 000 020—2 6 1

W: Thompson, 1-1. L: Castillo, 0-5. S: Zuniga, 6. 2B: M, Herrera; O, Taylor. HR: M, Gomez (15).

