Memphis rallied from four down in the last two innings to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-5 Sunday at Werner Park.

Omaha led 5-1 after seven, when it struck early. Samad Taylor scored on an error in the first and had an RBI single in the fourth. In between, Tucker Bradley had a two-run double in the second.

But the Redbirds (31-26), who won four of the last five games of the series, caught the Chasers (23-32) with a two-out rally in the eighth. A bases-loaded walk made it 5-3, then Masyn Winn followed with a two-run single.

Memphis scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the ninth when Juniel Querecuto singled to score Ivan Herrera from second base. Omaha left runners at first and second in the bottom of the inning.

The Chasers next play at Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Memphis (31-26) 000 100 041—6 9 1

At Omaha (23-32) 120 200 000—5 12 1

W: Romero, 1-1. L: Dipoto, 2-1. 2B: M, Motter, Robertson. O, Bradley. 3B: M, Koperniak.

