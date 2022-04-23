Memphis shuts out Omaha Storm Chasers

Matthew Liberatore allowed two hits and struck out nine through seven shutout innings in leading Memphis to an 8-0 blanking of the Storm Chasers on Saturday.

Memphis took a 4-0 lead through two innings as Kramer Robertson hit a two-run homer in the first and Ben DeLuzio added a solo shot in the second.

Austin Cox took the loss as he allowed five earned runs through five innings.

Offensively, the Storm Chasers managed just four singles, including two by Angelo Castellano.

Omaha looks for a split of the six-game series when the teams meet at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.