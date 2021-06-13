Michael Andrew sets American record in 100-meter breaststroke at Olympic Swim Trials

Clearing his mind of doubt and fear on this trip to Omaha allowed Michael Andrew to do something Sunday morning that he has dreamed about since turning professional eight years ago.
Celebrate.
The 22-year-old from Encinitas, California, by way of Lawrence, Kansas, acknowledged his latest swimming milestone — going faster than any American ever has in the 100-meter breaststroke — with an emphatic punch to the water in Lane 4 of the CHI Health Center pool.
Andrew’s American record time of 58.19, including a blazing opening 50 split of 27.05, also landed him at No. 3 on the all-time top performers list in the event.
Only world record-holder Adam Peaty of Great Britain (56.88) and Amo Kamminga of the Netherlands, who went 57.90 on April 30, have ever gone faster.
This week, there’s no testing the water with his big toe before going all in. Instead of letting those self-inflicted fears and doubts creep into his conscious this week like they did during his first Olympic Trials five years ago — in the same building — Andrew is embracing racing.
“Going into trials, I was in a very weird place emotionally,” Andrew said. “I wasn’t training very well; I didn’t believe I was going to swim fast at all. I think there was a lot of fear, I put a lot of expectations on myself.
“I wanted so badly to make the team, but I knew my chances were very slim. As an athlete, (I was) learning to live with those nerves and that amount of pressure. As a 17-year-old, that was a lot.”
His best trials finish in 2016 was fourth; everything else was in double digits. Andrew gradually ditched the woe-is-me mentality at different intervals before these trials because he now understands that he’s in the right place.
“I know this is where I’m meant to be,” Andrew said. “I believe fully that if God wants me on the team, the amount of preparation, the work I’ve put into it, it will happen any day.”
That day could be as soon as Monday with the 100 breaststroke final. If somehow that doesn’t work out, Andrew is seeded in the top five in four more events throughout the eight-day event.
He entered the 100 breaststroke seeded second behind Andrew Wilson. Andrew is also No. 2 in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle. His other two top-five seeds are in the 100 butterfly (No. 4) and 100 backstroke (No. 24).
Andrew’s goals for the 2021 trials have gradually come into focus these past two years.
“I want to make the team in the 50 free, 100 fly, 100 breast and 2IM,” he said. “My strengths are fly and breaststroke. The backstroke we’re working on pushing a little faster, and freestyle is still a work in progress.”
The 200 individual medley wasn’t an event Andrew thought would be in his Olympic program until after the 2019 World Championships. Family and friends pointed something out to him after the meet that made Andrew believe that this was a race he should chase.
“They told me I was the first guy to final in all four 50s at a world championship,” he said. “They told me, ‘Imagine if you can put that together for a 200.’ Nobody has the speed I have, and now I’m starting to do really well in all the 100s.
“So if I can put that in a 2IM, that could be amazing. We started to race it a little more, and now we’re starting to train for it and believe it. I think it’s a very exciting time.”
Everything came together when he defeated event stalwarts like world record-holder Ryan Lochte, Andrew Seliskar and Gunnar Bentz in the ‘A’ final of the 200 IM at the 2020 Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines. That was the final big meet before the pandemic turned 2020 upside down.
Andrew tore through the first three legs of that race and held on through the freestyle to win in a still-personal best of 1:56.83.
“The first 150 was amazing,” Andrew said. “And then freestyle. As much as we want to swim fast, these are training competitions. We want to be able to learn and adjust so when we come to trials, we can just nail everything on the head.
“It’s still a relatively foreign race for me. (That race) helped my strategy because it gave me confidence knowing I’m way ahead of these guys at this point. I just had to hold it and survive the freestyle.”
Racing legends like Lochte in any event helps Andrew get better, but he picks up pointers from everyone he competes against or watches.
“I believe iron sharpens iron,” Andrew said. “So when I race the best, I have to give my best in order to win because it’s not going to come easy. It’s also a great opportunity because I don’t often get to race Ryan. I love going up against the big dogs.
“You can learn something from every athlete, even athletes who are slower than yourself. There’s always something that some other person may excel at, and my goal as an athlete is to try and make myself the ultimate athlete, even if the strengths aren’t fully up to what some other guy may have.”
While he has embraced the 200 IM, don’t expect the same for the 400 IM, even if his mother, Tina, once believed that it was a good idea.
“That’s not happening,” Andrew said. “Never, never again. The 4IM is just out there. If I train for the 4IM, it takes away from my 50s and my 100s. To go for the 4IM, I think it takes away from all my sprints.”
For now, for this week, it’s one race at a time. Andrew hopes that approach takes him from his happy place in Encinitas all the way to Tokyo.
“Living in paradise, close to the ocean, surfing every other day, training outdoors,” Andrew said. “The whole atmosphere has changed now as an elite athlete. When I was in Kansas, especially going into my first Olympic Trials, I was still a boy.
“Now we’re going into trials knowing I’m amongst the best in the country, amongst the best in the world. Now I feel like I’m a man, kind of focused on a career, making businesslike decisions, focusing on the Olympics with a much more deliberate focus.”