Michael Andrew sets American record in 100-meter breaststroke at Olympic Swim Trials

Andrew tore through the first three legs of that race and held on through the freestyle to win in a still-personal best of 1:56.83.

“The first 150 was amazing,” Andrew said. “And then freestyle. As much as we want to swim fast, these are training competitions. We want to be able to learn and adjust so when we come to trials, we can just nail everything on the head.

“It’s still a relatively foreign race for me. (That race) helped my strategy because it gave me confidence knowing I’m way ahead of these guys at this point. I just had to hold it and survive the freestyle.”

Racing legends like Lochte in any event helps Andrew get better, but he picks up pointers from everyone he competes against or watches.

“I believe iron sharpens iron,” Andrew said. “So when I race the best, I have to give my best in order to win because it’s not going to come easy. It’s also a great opportunity because I don’t often get to race Ryan. I love going up against the big dogs.

“You can learn something from every athlete, even athletes who are slower than yourself. There’s always something that some other person may excel at, and my goal as an athlete is to try and make myself the ultimate athlete, even if the strengths aren’t fully up to what some other guy may have.”