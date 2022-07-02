Michael Massey hits grand slam in Omaha Storm Chasers' win over St. Paul Saints

Michael Massey hit a grand slam in the first inning and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second in leading the Storm Chasers to a 6-4 win over St. Paul on Saturday night.

Omaha had two singles and a walk to start the game before Massey, the cleanup hitter, homered to left center. Massey has been Omaha's hottest hitter, driving in 14 runs in six games since last Sunday.

Clay Dungan's solo homer in the third inning made it 6-0. But St. Paul, which scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday to rally for a 4-3 win, chipped away from there. The Saints made it 6-4 in the seventh on an RBI single from Michael Helman, who is a Lincoln Pius X graduate.

St. Paul had the tying run on in the eighth, but reliever Sam Freeman entered and got a strikeout to end that threat. Brad Peacock pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Omaha and St. Paul complete their series Sunday with a 6:07 p.m. first pitch.