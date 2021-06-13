Michael Phelps brought US swimming into the mainstream. Now who will take his place?

Swimmers vying this week for spots to compete next month in the Tokyo Olympics fielded questions Friday about what Phelps meant to the sport, and who might be the next face of the sport.

And still, the discussion turned back to Phelps.

Ryan Lochte talked about the rivalry between the two. Caeleb Dressel recalled what a thrill it was for him to team with Phelps on a relay in Rio. Lilly King mentioned lessons she learned from Phelps and others about being a leader.

“Losing Michael was huge for this team, but we haven’t had him since 2016, so we still had (five) years to grow without him,” King said. “It’s great being one of the leaders, finally. That’s kind of always been a role I wanted to (have).

“In Rio I had a lot of opportunities to learn from those veterans. Now I kind of get to flip those roles and be that person for somebody else.”

Lochte said the rivalry he and Phelps once had turned into a friendship.

“Man, Phelps. Me and him,” Lochte said. “It’s a love/hate thing with me and him just when he was swimming, just because we swam basically the same events. But after he stopped swimming, I talk to him now more than I ever have. He’s been through it all.