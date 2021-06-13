Michael Phelps brought US swimming into the mainstream. Now who will take his place?

The face of swimming, the one that guided it into an unprecedented wake of popularity the past three Olympics, isn’t in the pool anymore.
Michael Phelps single-handedly elevated the sport, helping push events like the U.S. Swim Trials from afterthought to the pre-Olympic event no one wanted to miss. Phelps retired after the 2016 Rio Games as the most decorated Olympian in any sport.
The latest edition of the Swim Trials that opens Sunday and runs through June 20 at CHI Health Center will be the first without Phelps since 1996. It’s also Omaha’s first Trials without the icon.
Those first three Trials in Omaha — 2008, 2012 and 2016 — along with the ensuing Games in London, Beijing and Rio, will be remembered for taking Phelps and swimming into the mainstream.
Phelps’ impact on swimming was similar to what Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods did for their respective sports.
When they were in the building or, in Woods’ case, on the course, everyone’s attention went to them. With 28 total medals, 23 gold, Phelps became a champion for the ages.
“When you have an athlete who transcends sport like Michael Phelps did, it does come outside the sports page to make others pay attention,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming chief operating officer. “Swimming really took a major step forward thanks to Michael Phelps.”
Swimmers vying this week for spots to compete next month in the Tokyo Olympics fielded questions Friday about what Phelps meant to the sport, and who might be the next face of the sport.
And still, the discussion turned back to Phelps.
Ryan Lochte talked about the rivalry between the two. Caeleb Dressel recalled what a thrill it was for him to team with Phelps on a relay in Rio. Lilly King mentioned lessons she learned from Phelps and others about being a leader.
“Losing Michael was huge for this team, but we haven’t had him since 2016, so we still had (five) years to grow without him,” King said. “It’s great being one of the leaders, finally. That’s kind of always been a role I wanted to (have).
“In Rio I had a lot of opportunities to learn from those veterans. Now I kind of get to flip those roles and be that person for somebody else.”
Lochte said the rivalry he and Phelps once had turned into a friendship.
“Man, Phelps. Me and him,” Lochte said. “It’s a love/hate thing with me and him just when he was swimming, just because we swam basically the same events. But after he stopped swimming, I talk to him now more than I ever have. He’s been through it all.
“Through the media, through the kids, through training, everything. As I got older, I was mentally frustrated, and he was helping me with that. I’m definitely going to miss him, one of the hardest competitors ever.”
But others are stepping up to embrace a leadership role. Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Dressel and Ryan Murphy to name a few.
Ledecky leads by example. Phelps was the greatest male swimmer ever. Ledecky appears to be on a similar path on the female side.
The best distance freestyle swimmer in history, she owns all of the top 10 performances in the world in the 1,500, the top 23 in the 800 and nine of the top 10 times in the 400 freestyle.
If the 24-year-old Ledecky qualifies in at least four events for next month’s Olympics, she will have a chance to become the female with the most Olympic gold medals in history. She needs four more to accomplish that.
Ledecky likely would swim a leg on the 800-freestyle relay team if she qualifies for the 200 free. That would give her a shot to win the most gold medals in one Olympiad; she currently shares the record of four with Amy Van Dyken (1996) and Missy Franklin (2016).
No one has to be exactly like Mike to lead.
Many have tried to anoint Dressel as the next Phelps. Dressel was asked Friday if he felt any burden to “pick up that mantle Michael has left.”
“I don’t think that falls on my shoulders alone,” Dressel said. “Michael was one guy within USA Swimming, but he wasn’t USA Swimming. I think that’s what makes USA Swimming so strong is the team and as a collective whole. I say that every time.”
Training camps are what Dressel has enjoyed most about being part of the national team.
“That’s when Team USA really becomes Team USA,” Dressel said. “We bond together, and it really is a collective group, and I don’t think that should fall on one person’s shoulders.
“I don’t think it was Michael alone, and it’s certainly not myself alone.”