Midland University advances to NAIA volleyball championship

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland had a 2-5 record at one point last October. But on Saturday night, the Warriors will be playing the NAIA volleyball championship.
The Warriors continued their run through the NAIA tournament with a 21-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-12 win over No. 1 Jamestown.
Midland used a balanced attack as Papio South grad Taliyah Flores led the way with 14 kills and 16 assists. Brooke Fredrickson added 11 kills and four aces, Sydney Morehouse had 11 kills and Maggie Hiatt 10. Hope Leimbach finished with 46 assists and 13 digs.
Midland (16-9) turned the match around late in the second set. Jamestown (30-2), which beat Midland twice in four sets this season, trailed for only a couple of points in the first two sets and was on the verge of a 2-0 lead, up 24-22 in the second.
But Midland won the last four points of that set to even the match as Flores and Morehouse had kills and Jamestown committed two hitting errors.
Midland had seven set points in the third, finally taking a two-sets-to-one lead on a Jamestown error. The Warriors then dominated the fourth, rolling into the final.
Midland will play the winner of the Dordt-Missouri Baptist match Saturday at 7 p.m.
