Midland University reaches NAIA volleyball tournament semifinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland reached the NAIA volleyball tournament semifinals with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17 win over GPAC rival Northwestern on Thursday night.

Midland, which lost to Northwestern in five sets in the regular season, hit .250 on the night as Maggie Hiatt led the way with 19 kills, hitting at a .439 clip. Taliyah Flores added 15 kills and 18 digs, while Hope Leimbach had 51 assists.

Midland will play another GPAC foe, Jamestown at 5 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

In another quarterfinal between GPAC teams, Concordia lost to Dordt, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.

Dordt turned its match around late in the first set. Concordia was up 23-18 before Dordt won the next seven points and carried that momentum the rest of the way. Allison Timmermans hit .500 and led Dordt with 11 kills. Concordia had more kills than Dordt, but the Bulldogs made 23 hitting errors compared to Dordt's nine.

Concordia, which was playing in the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time, was led by Kara Stark with 11 kills, while Tara Callahan had 37 assists and 13 digs.