Midland University's new mentality carries Warriors to NAIA softball tournament

Midland coach Mike Heard considers the Warriors to have two aces on their staff.

"They work so well together. They take care of one another, they support each other. They work well off each other," Heard said. "It's been awesome to watch them."

Midland has been awesome on offense, too. Midland is sixth in the NAIA in runs scored, averaging 7.3 a game. The Warriors are hitting .350 as a team.

"Probably our consistent strength all year has been our hitting. One through nine, everyone seems to contribute," Heard said.

Leading the way is Lincoln East grad Emily Prai, who is batting .486 with 64 runs scored. Katlin Anders is hitting .428 with a team-best 53 RBIs, while Millard South grad Roni Foote is batting .421 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs.

And stats aside, Heard said this year's team just works really well together.

"The chemistry and culture is unbelievable. As good as any team I've coached," he said. "I think that came first and then they started believing in one another."

In other Midlands notes: