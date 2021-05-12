Midland University's new mentality carries Warriors to NAIA softball tournament

Midland's players celebrated with the championship trophy and banner on their home field last Saturday, moments after claiming the GPAC tournament title to go along with their regular-season crown.
It didn't take pitcher Hailee Fliam long to identify the season's turning point.
Fliam made the start in Midland's conference opener. The Warriors fell behind early and rallied late, but lost 5-4 at home to a Dordt team that finished with a losing record.
That dropped Midland's record to 12-6. Since then, the Warriors are 26-2, and they have won 19 of their past 20.
"We had a mentality switch that we could beat anyone we played," Fliam said.
Ranked 25th nationally, Midland wants to carry that mindset into the NAIA tournament. On Tuesday, the Warriors found out their destination to open the tournament — they're the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City bracket. Concordia also is in the field as the No. 3 seed in the Chickasha (Okla.) bracket. Play in those brackets begins Monday.
Fliam, a Millard South grad, has amassed an 18-5 record with a 2.96 ERA during her junior season, while freshman Aliyah Rincon is 21-3 with a 2.53 ERA. Both earned wins last Saturday in sweeping the GPAC championship series against Concordia.
"We have a really good chemistry on and off the field," Fliam said.
Midland coach Mike Heard considers the Warriors to have two aces on their staff.
"They work so well together. They take care of one another, they support each other. They work well off each other," Heard said. "It's been awesome to watch them."
Midland has been awesome on offense, too. Midland is sixth in the NAIA in runs scored, averaging 7.3 a game. The Warriors are hitting .350 as a team.
"Probably our consistent strength all year has been our hitting. One through nine, everyone seems to contribute," Heard said.
Leading the way is Lincoln East grad Emily Prai, who is batting .486 with 64 runs scored. Katlin Anders is hitting .428 with a team-best 53 RBIs, while Millard South grad Roni Foote is batting .421 with 12 homers and 51 RBIs.
And stats aside, Heard said this year's team just works really well together.
"The chemistry and culture is unbelievable. As good as any team I've coached," he said. "I think that came first and then they started believing in one another."
In other Midlands notes:
» Bellevue's Corey Jackson was named the North Star conference pitcher of the year after leading the NAIA with 150 strikeouts in 96 innings. Teammate Josh Vaughan (.373, 39 RBIs) was named the league's co-player of the year, while McGrane Pledger (4-3, 2.98 ERA) was the newcomer of the year. Bellevue (38-16) will host the NAIA tournament's opening round beginning Monday. The tournament field will be announced Thursday.