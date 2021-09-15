Midland has knocked off four teams ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll. That earned the Warriors a promotion to the top spot.

Midland was No. 1 when the latest NAIA poll was released Wednesday. Midland (14-0) is one of four GPAC teams in the top 10 as Jamestown is second, Dordt fifth and Northwestern ninth.

Bellevue (7-2) moved up one spot to No. 11. The Bruins also have defeated four top 10 opponents, but they have lost their last two matches.