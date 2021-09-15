Midland has knocked off four teams ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA preseason volleyball poll. That earned the Warriors a promotion to the top spot.
Midland was No. 1 when the latest NAIA poll was released Wednesday. Midland (14-0) is one of four GPAC teams in the top 10 as Jamestown is second, Dordt fifth and Northwestern ninth.
Bellevue (7-2) moved up one spot to No. 11. The Bruins also have defeated four top 10 opponents, but they have lost their last two matches.
College of Saint Mary (13-2) climbed six spots to 17th, while Concordia is 19th.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.