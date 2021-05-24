 Skip to main content
Midwest Golden Gloves tournament to be held in June at Ralston Arena
BOXING

The Midwest Golden Gloves tournament will be held June 16-17 at Ralston Arena.

The first bout both nights will be at 7 p.m.

The regional tournament will include boxers from Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa. There are 30 regions nationally.

The winners at the Midwest Regional advance to the national tourney, to be held Aug. 9-14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Golden Gloves tournaments are open to both male and female boxers.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

